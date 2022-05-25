UK automotive output spirals downward as global pressures continue to bite

Global pressures drove slower output growth among British manufacturing firms. (Photo by Jens Schlueter/Getty Images)

The UK’s automotive output fell by 11.3 per cent in April as global pressures continue to bite.

According to data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), only 60,554 vehicles were produced last month due to a combination of semiconductor shortages and the war in Ukraine’s impact on transport and raw material costs.

“Global chip shortages and supply chain disruption are exacerbated by spiralling energy costs, additional trading costs and slowing global markets,” commented SMMT’s boss Mike Hawes.

Following the closure of the Swindon car plant, exports took a dive. The US were particularly affected with 7,752 fewer cars produced as the plant manufactured primarily for the American market.

Despite the concerning economic backdrop, electric vehicle (EV) production remained steady.

Electrified vehicles grabbed a 26.4 per cent stake in the market, with 16,010 units produced.

“The foundations of the sector are strong and the transition to zero and ultra-low emission vehicles continues apace but we need more policies and measures that support manufacturing and encourage investment into the UK at this most challenging of times,” he added.