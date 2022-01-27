Commercial vehicle output grows amid ‘dismal year’ for UK car manufacturing

Commercial vehicle output has grown despite a dismal year for British automotive makers.

The UK commercial vehicle output has grown 11.3 per cent in 2021, despite a ‘dismal year’ for the British automotive industry.

According to figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), over the course of the year production climbed 27.3 per cent.

As a result of the lockdown-induced surge in home deliveries, demand for rigid two-axle trucks and vans exploded, with December’s output going up 3.2 per cent.

“Despite a plethora of challenges, manufacturers have remained operational throughout the year,” commented SMMT’s chief executive Mike Hawes. “The sector isn’t out of the woods yet, however, and challenges remain heading into 2022.”

Commercial vehicle production remains 14.4 per cent down on pre-pandemic levels.

“Support will be necessary to ensure the supply chain can overcome ongoing semiconductor-related shortages as well as measures to ensure energy costs do not rise to an extent that it significantly undermines competitiveness,” he added.

Truck and van production figures come amid the worst year for the UK automotive industry since 1956, as output fell 6.7 per cent to less than 860,000 units produced, City A.M. reported.

As a result of supply chain issues and Covid, companies were forced to halt production, letting it slump 34 per cent on pre-pandemic levels.

“The biggest single cause of this is semiconductors, as the average car takes between 1,500 and 3,000 chips. That was the most impactful issue” said Mike Hawes. “It did mask other component shortages, with some units still arising from shortages related to Covid and its impact on logistics.”