Uefa Champions League: Ranking this week’s European goals

The first legs of the opening four matches of this year’s Champions League round of 16 have concluded this week. There were wins for Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Benfica and AC Milan, but how good were the goals? City A.M. rank them.

5: João Mário penalty vs Club Brugge

It was a simple penalty for Mario on Wednesday.

Benfica looked to be building a nice attacking play in the second half before Scotland international Jack Hendry caught Goncalo Ramos inside the box.

It was a certain penalty which was punished by Mario – the keeper went the right way but the Portuguese midfielder’s placement was enough.

4: Brahim Díaz goal vs Tottenham

Spurs were favourites at the San Siro but it was AC Milan who scored the crucial goal.

A long ball found Theo Hernandez on the left wing for the left-back to work his way into the box and shoot at Spurs keeper Fraser Forster.

The Englishman deflected the shot but it fell to the feet of Diaz. The midfielder’s shot was deflected by a sublime Forster right fist but Diaz was on hand to put the rebound into the back of the net. Messy but got the job done.

3: David Neres poach vs Club Brugge

Benfica’s second goal was a great example of forwards pressing defences.

The away side whipped in a ball but it was secured by Bjorn Meijer.

But the Belgian defender was pickpocketed by eventual scorer Neres who charged into the box and finished across the keeper to secure his side a European win.

2: Kingsley Coman strike vs PSG

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting gets the ball outside of the box but he is pressured by Sergio Ramos.

The forward passes to Alphonso Davies for the Canadian to put a corking ball across the keeper and into the box.

On his first touch Kingsley Coman fires home.

Gianluigi Donnarumma gets a hand to it and could do better but it was a fine goal for the Frenchman.

1: Karim Adeyemi individual goal vs Chelsea

The goal of the week starts with a Chelsea chance. The Blues come agonisingly close to going 1-0 up from a corner but Dortmund clear it – first to the edge of the box and then to Karim Adeyemi.

The German forward charges up the pitch, running rings around Chelsea’s £106m January signing Enzo Fernandez.

The Argentinian attempts to challenge Adeyemi as he moves the ball into the box but is unable.

Keep Arrizabalaga comes out to meet the German towards the edge of his box but Adeyemi rounds him and calmly slots the ball home.

It was a sublime goal of counter-attacking ability and outright pace.