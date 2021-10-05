Staycations are over: Uber trips to airports soar by 328 per cent after restrictions lift

British holidaymakers have increased exponentially their trips to the airport after more than a year of ‘staycations’.

Data from Uber showed today that in the UK, trips to the airport increased 328 per cent since the government lifted the Covid-19 travel restrictions on 17 May.

The statistics showed that trips booked using the reserve feature increased exponentially, with 6am becoming the most popular time for people to start a journey. The increase in bookings is due to the fact that after 18 months of pandemic the majority of British people are desperate to board a plane and go abroad.

“We’ve seen airport trips soar over the past few months as passengers use the Uber app to make sure they have a safe, stress-free journey,” commented Uber’s UK and Ireland general manager Ash Kebriti.

“With travel restrictions easing there’s no better time to escape abroad, especially as the days are getting colder.”

Compared to pre-pandemic times, in September of this year the number of people going on holiday has increased, if compared to traditional holiday months such as August.

The trend can be linked to people longing for an escape to popular destinations such as Spain and Italy, especially as the weather gets worse in the UK.

The data come the day after the UK Government simplified its travel system, allowing fully vaccinated travellers from more than 50 countries to come into the UK without quarantine times or pre-departure tests.