Uber expands to cannabis delivery in Canada

Uber’s delivery and takeout unit has partnered with cannabis retailer Tokyo Smoke to allow online cannabis orders through Uber Eats in Ontario, Canada, a company spokesperson told Reuters.

Uber, which already delivers alcohol through its Eats unit, has had its sights set on the burgeoning cannabis market for some time now.

Its chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi told the media in April that the company will definitely consider delivering cannabis when the legal coast is clear in the U.S.

The partnership will help Canadian adults purchase safe, legal cannabis, helping combat the underground illegal market which still accounts for over 40 per cent of all non-medical cannabis sales nationally, Uber said on Monday.

Cannabis sales in Canada will total $4bn in 2021 and are forecast to grow to $6.7bn in 2026, according to data from industry research firm BDS Analytics.

