UAE freezes assets owned by members of the Kinahan crime syndicate

Assets owned by members of the Kinahan crime family – an Irish gang accused of smuggling drugs and weapons into Europe – have had their assets frozen by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The UAE’s decision to sanction Kinahan gang – which has strong links to some of the world’s most famous professional boxers including world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury – comes as the Gulf state comes under increasing pressure to prevent itself from being used as a money laundering hub.

The Kinahan family have previously been accused of heading a global organized crime syndicate, led by Dublin born boxing promoter Daniel Kinahan and his father Christy Kinahan, who has previously been referred to as the “Dapper Don”.

The UAE’s sanctions come after US authorities offered $5m rewards to those with information leading to the conviction of either of the two men accused of leading the Kinahan gang.

It is claimed the gang played a vital role in setting up drug trafficking supply chains with Mexican and Colombian cartels and the Russian mafia, to supply guns and narcotics to Europe, through Ireland and Great Britain.

Christy Kinahan previously served a six-year sentence for drugs charges and another 17 years sentence for kidnapping Guinness family heiress Jennifer Guinness. During his time in prison, Kinahan completed two degrees and learnt to speak both Russian and Spanish.

US authorities have previously said that Daniel Kinahan lives in Dubai in a residence on the manmade Palm Jumeirah archipelago. Authorities have also claimed the gang has held meetings out of Dubai’s Burj al Arab hotel.

Daniel Kinahan has previously accused of running the day-to-day operations of the drug smuggling business from his villa in the Costa del Sol. Daniel Kinahan has also built a career as a major boxing promoter, and has organized major bouts involving world famous fighters including Tyson Fury.