Two Lidl adverts banned after complaint from rival Aldi

Lidl has been hit with a ban for two adverts after it claimed shoppers could save certain amounts of money compared to Tesco – following a complaint from rival grocer Aldi.

The advertising watchdog said the adverts, which were shown in Scotland, were likely to mislead consumers.

One advert claimed shoppers could save more than 35 per cent while another cited 30 per cent, in comparison to Tesco, with a range of Scottish-themed products.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said consumers “would be likely to understand” that the savings referenced price differences “more widely, rather than being specific only to the example basket of goods.

The supermarket said the adverts were specific comparisons of products displayed and it disagreed with the sentiment that the average shopper could not

“Because we had not seen evidence that this general level of savings could ordinarily be achieved, we considered the ads were likely to mislead.”

Lidl said the ads were specific comparisons of the products shown and were not claims that Lidl was cheaper than Tesco generally.

Industry data has revealed that shoppers have started shopping more at Lidl and Aldi with the cost of living soaring in recent months.