Twitter held discussions for $4bn takeover of Clubhouse

Twitter in recent months held talks to acquire Clubhouse, with the two companies discussing a potential $4bn valuation for the buzzy, audit-based social media app.

Discussions are no longer ongoing and it is unclear why they ended, Bloomberg first reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Twitter declined to comment on the report.

Clubhouse launched last May billing itself as a “drop-in audio chat”. Like Reddit messageboards or other online forums it allows people to chat about a range of topics but instead of instant messaging it’s real-time audio.

Once a user is set up they can pick topics of interest like tech, business, books and mindfulness, and Clubhouse will recommend conversation rooms and individuals to follow.

Users can listen in on interviews and discussions and hosts can invite the audience up to the “stage”. It’s like a mix between a live podcast and talkback radio and the chats disappear once the conversation is over.