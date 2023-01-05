Twindemic: Belgium declares ‘flu epidemic as other winter viruses cause havoc across Europe

A cold and flu medicine shelf is empty (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Belgium has declared a flu epidemic as winter viruses continue to sweep across the continent.

The country’s health institute Sciensano declared the incident this week, with a “clear increase” in the number of cases.

“The flu has already been back for some time in our country, but now all the criteria are met to be able to talk about a flu epidemic,” the institute said.

According to Politico, bronchiolitis, coronavirus and other respiratory viruses have also been circulating. “We now see about as many flu patients in our hospitals as corona patients,” Steven Van Gucht, a virologist said. “But it is well possible that the number of hospitalized flu patients will take the lead.”

This comes amid a shortage of cough and cold medicine in the UK, with Boots reporting a temporary issue particularly with Lemsip.

