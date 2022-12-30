Here’s why you’ve had flu symptoms for so long

“There’s a bug going round” is one of the most common and perhaps overused phrases in the English language. But right now it does seem like there truly is a bug going round, as more and more of us seem to be ill – with many claiming their flu symptoms are lasting longer than usual.

So what exactly is happening? Well, in short, experts seem to agree that flu symptoms are hitting harder than normal this winter. One reason why is because our immune systems are weakened after Covid-19 meant many of us stayed inside more and contracted fewer colds.

“Figures from the college’s research and surveillance centre show that rates of influenza-like illnesses, respiratory conditions and the common cold have been rising – and we are currently seeing cases of strep, tonsillitis and upper respiratory infections above the seasonal average,” Prof Kamila Hawthorne, the chair of the Royal College of GPs, told The Guardian.

Data compiled by the UK’s National Health Service shows that flu patients in English hospitals have risen by nearly 80% in a week. There’s been 3,746 patients admitted over the last week when last year only 34 were in hospitals with the flu during the same period.

There is also a spike in other viruses at the moment, and experts believe some patients are suffering from multiple at the same time, worsening their conditions. Covid is still contagious and currently on the rise in some areas, and rhinovirus and Strep A is still circulating in the UK.

People on social media are also sharing how they feel they’ve been ill for longer than usual this winter, taking weeks – sometimes months – to shake off colds and flu-like symptoms.

Has anyone else been unwell for, like, 3 weeks now? It's not Covid. But I've had every symptom under the sun and it's not easing up, even on antibiotics. Lots of people I know having similar issues. What is this? — Olivia Petter (@Oliviapetter1) December 29, 2022

If you’ve been feeling under the weather with flu symptoms, the NHS advice is to seek help from your local pharmacist, or call NHS 111 or ask for a doctor’s appointment if your symptoms persist.