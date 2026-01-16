TwentyTwo Real Estate and Farallon Capital Complete €761 Million Investment in Isemia, a €1.2bn Healthcare Real Estate Company Created With emeis

TwentyTwo Real Estate, an independent European real estate investment and management firm, announces the completion, alongside Farallon Capital, of a €761 million investment that led to the creation of Isemia (www.isemiabyemeis.com), a leading healthcare real estate company holding a €1.2 billion portfolio of assets operated by emeis. The transaction represents a significant milestone in TwentyTwo Real Estate’s long-term investment strategy focused on healthcare and operational living real estate.

Isemia comprises 68 high-quality assets across France, Germany and Spain, with a balanced mix of nursing homes (48%) and clinics (52%). The portfolio benefits from strong fundamentals and resilient operating performance. All properties will continue to be operated by emeis under long-term lease agreements, ensuring continuity of care for residents and patients while maintaining close alignment between real estate ownership and operations.

The investment has been structured through the subscription of financial securities, including preferred shares, designed to deliver stable and predictable returns, with a minimum 6% yield and an expected unlevered IRR of approximately 12%.

This transaction represents a further step in TwentyTwo Real Estate’s strategy of investing in operationally intensive assets within the living and healthcare sectors, where strong real estate fundamentals, combined with operational expertise, underpin long-term, sustainable value creation. It follows the recent launch of the firm’s senior living investment platform, Premior Residences, seeded with an initial portfolio of c.1,900 units, and reflects TwentyTwo Real Estate’s continued expansion in Western Europe, as well as its focus on thematic investments driven by major demographic and societal trends.

Daniel Rigny, Founder and Chairman of TwentyTwo Real Estate, commented:

“This investment represents a major step in our expansion into healthcare and operational living real estate. Isemia’s portfolio comprises high-quality assets, characterized by their resilience and strong social utility. In partnership with emeis and Farallon Capital, we are establishing a leading real estate company addressing Europe’s structural demographic and healthcare needs while delivering robust fundamentals and sustainable value creation for long-term investors. We are proud to have completed this strategic transaction, which reflects our investment convictions, our ability to design innovative financial solutions and our capacity to mobilize our operational expertise.”

About TwentyTwo Real Estate

TwentyTwo Real Estate is an independent real estate investor and operator with €5.2 billion in assets under management in Europe. Founded in 2012 by Daniel Rigny, the group combines cutting-edge financial expertise and operational excellence to offer its institutional and private clients a range of high value-added investment solutions and real estate services across all asset classes. TwentyTwo Real Estate’s mission is to create sustainable value for its investors, clients, and employees, while having a positive impact on society and the environment.

About Farallon

Farallon Capital is a global investment management firm with over $40 billion in assets under management on behalf of a wide range of institutions, including university endowments, charitable foundations, and pension funds. Founded in 1986 and based in San Francisco, Farallon is an experienced institutional investment management firm investing across a variety of asset classes and jurisdictions. It aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its investors through rigorous fundamental analysis, a bottom-up approach and a focus on capital preservation.

About emeis

With nearly 83,500 experts and professionals in healthcare, nursing and support for the most vulnerable, emeis is present in some 20 countries and covers five business lines: psychiatric clinics, medical and rehabilitation clinics, nursing homes, home care and services, and assisted living facilities. emeis welcomes nearly 280,000 residents, patients, and beneficiaries each year. emeis is committed to addressing one of the major challenges facing our societies: the increase in the number of people made vulnerable by accidents, old age, or mental illness. emeis, which is 50.3% owned by Caisse des Dépôts, CNP Assurances, MAIF and MACSF Epargne Retraite, is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR001400NLM4) and is a member of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.

