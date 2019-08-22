Tusk and Johnson to hold Brexit talks at G7

Donald Tusk and Boris Johnson are to hold a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit this coming weekend.

The European Council President, who once said there was a “special place in hell” for “those who promoted Brexit without even a sketch of a plan of how to carry it out safely” will meet the UK Prime Minister, who campaigned for Vote Leave, on Sunday at 12:20pm.

The pair have already butted heads this week, after Tusk rubbished Johnson’s open letter calling for the backstop to be removed from the Withdrawal Agreement and the issue reopened during the second stage of talks, dealing with the EU-UK’s future relationship.

The Polish politician claimed that anyone not proposing “realistic alternatives in fact support reestablishing a border. Even if they do not admit it”.

Johnson claims the backstop is itself a threat to the Good Friday Agreement, and has repeatedly dubbed it “anti-democratic”.

Additionally, Tusk is today (Thursday) meeting the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier.

Johnson is meeting French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris today, following a constructive meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel yesterday evening.

Speaking in Berlin ahead of talks, Merkel said she saw “possibilities” for a solution to the backstop impasse. “Maybe we can find [solution] in the next two years, maybe we can find it in the next 30 days,” she added.

At this Johnson clenched his fist and mouthed “yes, come on”.

But the Prime Minister is likely to receive a less conciliatory welcome at the Elysee today, after an unnamed French presidential aide told AFP a no-deal was now the most likely outcome.

“The scenario that is becoming the most likely is one of no deal,” said the official, who asked not to be named.

“The idea of saying ‘there’s not a deal, so I won’t pay’ does not work,” the official added, regarding the divorce bill.

Main image: Getty