Turns out London Mayor Sadiq Khan is a big fan of ABBA

The Swedish band ABBA had huge successes in the 1970s

It was confirmed yesterday that the Swedish band ABBA is bringing its Voyage show to London.

The announcement led to City Hall putting out a statement, in which Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was “incredibly proud” to welcome ABBA to London.

Khan said: “I am incredibly proud that, more than forty years since their last concert, ABBA have chosen London as the destination for their ground-breaking new show – Voyage.

“This show is a world exclusive and will provide a boost for the hospitality sector in London as we continue to recover from the pandemic, with more than a quarter of ticket sales coming from overseas,” he added.

Khan stressed that: “Thousands of new construction jobs have helped build the arena and a further 300 new jobs have been created to run the show each night. This is driving much-needed investment into our city and local communities.”

He concluded that: “London remains a global hub for innovation and culture and ABBA: Voyage perfectly combines creativity and technology to bring audiences an unforgettable experience.”