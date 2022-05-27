Turns out London Mayor Sadiq Khan is a big fan of ABBA
It was confirmed yesterday that the Swedish band ABBA is bringing its Voyage show to London.
The announcement led to City Hall putting out a statement, in which Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was “incredibly proud” to welcome ABBA to London.
Khan said: “I am incredibly proud that, more than forty years since their last concert, ABBA have chosen London as the destination for their ground-breaking new show – Voyage.
“This show is a world exclusive and will provide a boost for the hospitality sector in London as we continue to recover from the pandemic, with more than a quarter of ticket sales coming from overseas,” he added.
Khan stressed that: “Thousands of new construction jobs have helped build the arena and a further 300 new jobs have been created to run the show each night. This is driving much-needed investment into our city and local communities.”
He concluded that: “London remains a global hub for innovation and culture and ABBA: Voyage perfectly combines creativity and technology to bring audiences an unforgettable experience.”