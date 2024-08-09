Tuesday film review: Julia Louis-Dreyfuss puts you through the emotional wringer

Tuesday is in selected UK cinemas

Tuesday film review: ★★★

Veep and Seinfeld star Julia Louis-Dreyfuss goes serious in this imaginative drama about the acceptance of grief. She plays Zora, a mother looking after her daughter Tuesday, played by Lola Pettigrew, who is in the latter stages of a terminal illness. Unable to face what’s coming, death literally confronts the pair in the form of a talking macaw, voiced by Arinzé Kene.

Debut feature film director Daina O. Pusić ambitiously attempts to ruminate on existence through fantasy and wit. It’s not something that works seamlessly, as the plot focuses so squarely on the notion of Tuesday’s passing that it doesn’t spend enough time on what it means to be alive. As such, this earnest tale can be an emotional grind, albeit one with moments of beauty.

Having spent much of her career in comedy, it’s easy to forget that Louis-Dreyfuss is a fine dramatic actor who has shown glimpses of her range in films like 2013’s Enough Said or 2020’s Downhill. As Zora, it’s heartbreaking to watch her dive fully into denial, filling her spare time with anything other than facing her daughter’s decline.

Given the peculiarity of his role, Kene does a wonderful job of bringing such an ethereal character to life, even getting a couple of laughs. It’s a pleasure to see a film taking chances with heavy material, even if some of its shots don’t land. Tuesday puts you through the emotional wringer, giving even the hardest heartstrings a firm tug.

