Tube and Elizabeth line journeys to and from Heathrow become peak fares today

Tube and Elizabeth line journeys to and from Heathrow through zone 1 become peak fares.

All tube and Elizabeth line journeys to and from Heathrow through zone 1 will be charged a peak fare starting today.

Journeys that avoid zone 1 will continue to remain off-peak while services to stations before Heathrow will not be affected.

Transport for London (TfL) said this was part of the government’s funding conditions, which require TfL to become financially sustainable in its day-to-day operations by March 2023.

The new fares – in addition to a £2 increase for the cost of a new Oyster card – are expected to generate £27m per year until 2027-2028.

“This fare increase was chosen as one which would have a lower impact on Londoners currently worried about the cost of living, and to ensure that journeys that avoid zone 1 will not be affected, helping to protect those living near and working at the airport,” said London mayor Sadiq Khan.

Khan, who on Tuesday signed TfL’s long-term funding agreement with the government, told Londoners the deal was “far from ideal.”

“There are also onerous strings attached, such as the government’s condition requiring TfL to come up with options for reform of TfL’s pension scheme at pace, which could well lead to more industrial action and more disruption for commuters,” he said earlier this week.

“These are things we have had no choice but to accept in order to get the deal over the line to avoid TfL becoming bankrupt, to save the jobs of thousands of transport workers and to keep trains, tubes and buses running across our city.