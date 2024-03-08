Friday off-peak tube fares start today. Here’s all you need to know about Sadiq Khan’s trial

London Tube and train fares will be off peak every Friday for three months from today, as part of a trial launched by Sadiq Khan.

A trail of off-peak tube and train fares will start today and run for three months, as part of a trial aimed at encouraging commuters back to the city centre.

The experiment will run between March 8 and May 31, covering pay-as-you-go contactless and oyster fares on London’s Underground and rail network, as well as parts of the South East.

It was announced by Mayor Sadiq Khan in late January after he struck a deal with private operators to slash peak fares. Some £24m has been allocated from the Mayoral budget to cover the cost of off-peak tube fares for TfL and national rail operators.

Khan said: “Encouraging more people back into the city on Fridays could give a much-needed boost to the hospitality, business and leisure sectors, supporting London’s wider economic growth as we continue to build a fairer, greener and more prosperous London for everyone.

“So, I’m making a call to all Londoners: to help London keep roaring back – let’s do Fridays.”

Midweek Tube usage is at around 85 per cent compared to pre-pandemic, according to TfL data. Friday usage is even lower at 73 per cent.

Business groups have backed the trial, which will be closely watched worldwide.

Ruth Duston, chief executive of Primera, which operates 12 central London Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) said: “London has always been a trailblazing city, and it is fantastic to see that our calls for bold action have been heard.

“Across the BIDs Primera operates, which span the whole of Zone 1, there is no doubt that Fridays are still noticeably quieter than the rest of the week.”

Nicole Gordon, chief executive of the Better Bankside BID, said: “This move from the Mayor of London is exactly the kind of practical initiative that is needed to incentivise a shift from the Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday commuting pattern which has become the new global trend and is certainly a reality here in Bankside.

But the Conservative opposition has argued the trial will not make any difference and is a bung to win voters ahead of the mayoral election.

How much could you save in the off-peak tube fares trial

Peak fares are currently active between 6.30am to 9.30am and 4pm to 7pm on TfL.

Tube journeys from Zone 6 to Zone 1, which are around £5.60, will fall £2. Trips from Zones 4 to Zone 2 will fall 90p to £1.90.

On National Rail, someone commuting using pay-as-you-go from Epsom to Waterloo will save around £2.70, with an average midweek fare currently costing £8.80 in contrast to the Friday trial’s £6.10.

These savings would be doubled if the return journey was also made during evening peak hours.

Single paper tickets and day travelcards will still have peak hours during the trial, while season tickets will not change.

Bus and Tram fares across London will also not change as they are set at a flat rate of £1.75, regardless of the time of travel.

The trial comes after national rail fares rose 4.9 per cent on Sunday, above the current inflation rate of 4 per cent.