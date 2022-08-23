Elizabeth line: Direct services from Reading and Heathrow to central London will begin in November

Direct services on the Elizabeth line from Reading, Heathrow and Shenfield will begin on 6 November. (Photo/Tom Nicholson for TfL)

Elizabeth line direct services from Reading, Heathrow and Shenfield into central London will begin on 6 November, Transport for London (TfL) has announced.

The line’s integration will cut travel journeys significantly, as customers coming from the airport or Berkshire will be able to travel to central London without changing at Paddington in under an hour while those eastbound will no longer need to change at Liverpool Street.

Bond Street station is set to open this autumn, relieving congestion at Oxford Street.

Ahead of the opening, the line from 5 September will increase its opening hours – from 5.30am to 11pm – while services will run on Sundays starting 6 November.

The news was welcomed by politicians and stakeholders alike.

London mayor Sadiq Khan explained that the update will encourage “people to make the most of the capital and will help support businesses in the heart of our city” while Ros Morgan, chief executive of Heart of London Business Alliance said it will help increase the West End’s footfall.

After a delay of almost four year, the Elizabeth line was opened on 24 May, with services running from Abbey Wood to Paddington.

According to TfL data, more than 11 million journeys have been made on the Elizabeth line over the last three months.