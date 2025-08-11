Trustpilot boss: If I was Keir Starmer for the day, this is what I’d do

Trustpilot CEO Adrian Blair has revealed what he would do if he replaced Sir Keir Starmer as Prime Minister for the day. (Photo by Leon Neal – WPA Pool /Getty Images)

The chief executive of FTSE 250 firm Trustpilot has revealed what his first order of business would be if he succeeded Sir Keir Starmer as Prime Minister for just one day.

Speaking on an up-coming episode of City AM‘s Boardroom Uncovered show, Adrian Blair pointed to his desire to go after what he described as “bad actors” posting fake reviews and attempting to deceive businesses and the wider public.

The CEO added that while his company has taken action against these groups, as Prime Minister he would have much more power to crack down on them.

Trustpilot boss: ‘I’d go after bad actors and make sure that they suffer consequences’

Speaking on the up-coming episode, the Trustpilot CEO said: “I think I would really go after businesses that try to mislead consumers and the whole ecosystem that supports them.

“There are companies out there who will try to deceive, review businesses and sell businesses fake feedback and I just think that is deeply wrong.

“We do what we can at Trustpilot to go after businesses like that legally. We have a legal team, we’ve taken legal action.

“We’ve had a successful UK court case against a business that does that kind of thing.

“So we’re doing absolutely everything in our power to go after those bad actors.

“But if I was Prime Minister, I would have a lot more power to go after those bad actors and make sure that they suffer consequences.

“And by doing that, you know, Keir Starmer would say his top priorities, economic growth. Right.

“Because that’s how you pay for the NHS and public services and everything else.

“Well, this is people trying to throw grenades into the economy. Because great reviews, genuine reviews mean that more transactions happen. They happen between the right people to happen faster.

“So we’re doing our bit to help drive growth. And there are bad actors out there who are trying to stop it and I would go right after them.”