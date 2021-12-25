Trust people to understand Covid risk, says Archbishop of Westminster

The Archbishop of Westminster pleaded with Government last night not to bring back restrictions on church-going amid a wave of new infections.

The leader of the Roman Catholic Church in England and Wales said people now “understand the risk” and should be left to “make good judgements themselves” about their behaviour.

A drumbeat towards further restrictions had quietened in recent days as more evidence emerges that Omicron cases appear to be associated with much milder symptoms than previous iterations of the Covid-19 virus.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols told the BBC “we don’t need stronger impositions to teach us what to do.”

“Most people are sensible and cautious,” he added.

Churches and other religious sites were effectively shut during previous lockdowns.