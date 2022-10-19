Truss says she’s ‘committed’ to state pension triple lock

Liz Truss’ spokesperson and Jeremy Hunt both refused this week to commit to the pension triple lock, sparking speculation it would get binned as a part of the chancellor’s spending cuts.

Liz Truss has said she is “committed” to increasing the state pension by the rate of inflation, after Number 10 just yesterday refused to back the triple lock.

Truss said during Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) that “I am completely committed to the triple lock and so is the chancellor”.

Number 10 said the Prime Minister and chancellor met today to discuss the pension triple lock and agreed that it would be kept in place.

It comes after intense media scrutiny over the past 24 hours in light of what appeared to be a U-turn on Truss’ promise just weeks ago that the state pension would increase in line with inflation.

The triple lock sees state pensions, for people 66 and over, increase each year by whichever is highest out of inflation, the increase in average earnings and 2.5 per cent.

Pensioners currently receive £185.15-a-week, which would likely increase to around £200 if the triple lock is maintained next year.

Truss said during PMQs that “I’m a fighter, not a quitter” as she faced a barrage of ridicule from the Labour benches.

