Truss has 32-point lead over Sunak in latest poll of Tory members

The latest result is consistent with a string of polls showing Liz Truss has a 30+ point lead over her competitor in the Conservative leadership race.

Liz Truss is still leading Rishi Sunak by 32 points in the latest poll of Tory members as the foreign secretary inches closer to becoming Prime Minister.

The ConservativeHome poll, out today, showed Truss was on 60 per cent and Sunak was on 28 per cent.

Around 60 per cent of the party’s 170,000 members have already cast their ballots for the leadership contest, according to the new poll.

A new leader of the Tory party and Prime Minister will be announced on 5 September, with the winner expected to enter Number 10 the next day.

Truss has had a number of gaffes in the past two weeks, including when The Guardian last night revealed a recording from four years ago of the then Treasury minister saying British workers need to show “more graft”.

However, her status as strong favourite among the Tory membership has not faltered.

Her key pitch to the Tory membership has been £34bn of tax cuts and a promise to retain a hawkish stance on foreign affairs if made Prime Minister.

Truss and Sunak will face-off in another hustings at 1pm today, with the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol likely to be a big topic of debate.