Trump’s 2020 re-election bid: Four key takeaways

MAGA or KAG?In a rally that was as explosive as any during the 2016 race, perhaps the most noticeable difference was the change in slogan. “How do you give up the greatest theme of all time with a new theme?” Trump asked rhetorically. Make America Great Again (MAGA) was indeed a campaign slogan that tapped into the emotions of millions of Americans during the 2016 race.
Serious issuesSuch a change in slogan would suggest Trump’s focus in the coming months is going to be on his achievements during the first four years as President, and yesterday’s speech did start with a claim over having created a “more thriving, prospering and booming” country. But the Republican leader’s taste for rhetoric seems not to have faded during his three years in office and not before long he was targeting ‘Fake News’ media as well as a Democrat party that he accused of “flooding the country with illegal immigrants in the hopes it will expand their political base.” Trump’s talk of border security also came just a day after he tweeted that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would soon start removing “millions of illegal aliens”.
To be or not to be impeachedThat is the question. In recent weeks a number of high-profile Democrats have been joining the growing chorus of politicians calling for an impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump. Whoever wins the Democrat nomination, arguments over impeachment are likely to be at the forefront of the row between both sides, with over 60 members of the House having already called for an impeachment inquiry.
In his speech last night Trump did not shy away from the row over Russia’s election meddling, insisting that he “won” with special counsel Robert Mueller’s report while also calling the probe a “witch hunt”. He told the audience: “For the last two-and-a-half years, we have been under siege…They want a do-over. No other president should have to go through this again. It is so bad for our great country. A hoax. A great hoax.” Read more: Trump hits out at Draghi over stimulus