Trump: US to suspend planned tariffs after reaching China trade deal

President Donald Trump said on Friday the US would suspend scheduled tariffs after reaching a “phase one” trade deal with China in a significant de-escalation of tensions between the world’s two largest economies.



Under the deal, Washington will suspend the tariffs on Chinese imports scheduled to be introduced on Sunday, while Beijing would step up purchase of US agricultural goods.



Read more: US reaches deal ‘in principle’ with China

“We have agreed to a very large Phase One Deal with China,” Trump said on Twitter



“They have agreed to many structural changes and massive purchases of Agricultural Product, Energy, and Manufactured Goods, plus much more.”



…..The Penalty Tariffs set for December 15th will not be charged because of the fact that we made the deal. We will begin negotiations on the Phase Two Deal immediately, rather than waiting until after the 2020 Election. This is an amazing deal for all. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2019

The president also said Washington would cut some previously-imposed tariffs on Chinese imports to 7.5 per cent.



Chinese vice commerce minister Wang Shouwen said in a press conference in Beijing that the two nations had made “significant progress”.



The agreement would result in the US removing some of the tariffs it had placed on $360bn of Chinese goods, which would be cut “phase by phase”.



Read more: Donald Trump: Britain free to strike ‘massive’ trade deal with US after Boris Johnson election victory

“This will create better conditions for China and the United States to strengthen cooperation,” said Wang.



Trump had said yesterday that the two nations were “very close” to reaching a deal

