US reaches deal 'in principle' with China

The US today reached a preliminary deal with China to end the year and a half long trade war.

A source told Reuters: “The written agreement is still being formulated, but they have reached an agreement in principle.”

The White House is expected to make a statement later on Thursday.

In order to secure the so-called “phase one” deal, US negotiators said they would cut tariffs on Chinese goods by as much as 50 per cent, and suspend further tariffs due to be enforced this weekend.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.