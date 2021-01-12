The violent riots at the Capitol last week have cast a shadow over American democracy and raised questions over US President Donald Trump’s fitness to hold office.
But the shocking insurrection, in which five people died, has also sent shockwaves through the business world.
A host of US companies, including Wall Street banks and Silicon Valley tech giants, have opted to curb their political donations in the wake of the violence.
Some have cut donations to specific Republican politicians, while others have suspended political funding altogether.
Either way, the moves threaten to throttle funding to the Republican Party just days before it loses power.
Here’s a rundown of some of the main US companies to take action:
Turning off the Trump tap
|Company
|Action
|Airbnb
|Halted donations to politicians who voted against Biden’s certification
|Amazon
|Halted donations to politicians who voted against Biden’s certification
|American Express
|Halted donations to politicians who opposed Biden’s certification
|AT&T
|Halted donations to politicians who opposed Biden’s certification
|Blackrock
|Suspended donations to both parties
|BP
|Employee group suspends campaign donations for six months
|Citigroup
|Plans to pause donations this quarter, according to Reuters
|Comcast
|Halted donations to politicians who opposed Biden’s certification
|Deutsche Bank
|Will no longer do business with Trump
|Dow
|Halted donations to politicians who opposed Biden’s certification
|Suspended donations to both parties
|Ford
|Suspended all political donations
|Goldman Sachs
|Paused political funding, considering new strategy, according to Reuters
|Suspended donations to both parties
|JP Morgan Chase
|Paused all contributions from its political action committee for at least six months
|Marriott International
|Halted donations to politicians who voted against Biden’s certification
|Microsoft
|Suspended donations to both parties
|Stripe
|Stopped processing payments for Trump’s campaign website