Trump riots: Which Wall Street banks and tech titans have paused political donations?

The violent riots at the Capitol last week have cast a shadow over American democracy and raised questions over US President Donald Trump’s fitness to hold office.

But the shocking insurrection, in which five people died, has also sent shockwaves through the business world.

A host of US companies, including Wall Street banks and Silicon Valley tech giants, have opted to curb their political donations in the wake of the violence.

Some have cut donations to specific Republican politicians, while others have suspended political funding altogether. 

Either way, the moves threaten to throttle funding to the Republican Party just days before it loses power.

Here’s a rundown of some of the main US companies to take action:

Turning off the Trump tap

CompanyAction
AirbnbHalted donations to politicians who voted against Biden’s certification
AmazonHalted donations to politicians who voted against Biden’s certification
American ExpressHalted donations to politicians who opposed Biden’s certification
AT&THalted donations to politicians who opposed Biden’s certification
BlackrockSuspended donations to both parties
BPEmployee group suspends campaign donations for six months
CitigroupPlans to pause donations this quarter, according to Reuters
ComcastHalted donations to politicians who opposed Biden’s certification
Deutsche BankWill no longer do business with Trump
DowHalted donations to politicians who opposed Biden’s certification
FacebookSuspended donations to both parties
FordSuspended all political donations
Goldman SachsPaused political funding, considering new strategy, according to Reuters
GoogleSuspended donations to both parties
JP Morgan ChasePaused all contributions from its political action committee for at least six months
Marriott InternationalHalted donations to politicians who voted against Biden’s certification
MicrosoftSuspended donations to both parties
StripeStopped processing payments for Trump’s campaign website
