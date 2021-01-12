The violent riots at the Capitol last week have cast a shadow over American democracy and raised questions over US President Donald Trump’s fitness to hold office.

But the shocking insurrection, in which five people died, has also sent shockwaves through the business world.

Read more: Four people dead at US Capitol as world watches on in horror

A host of US companies, including Wall Street banks and Silicon Valley tech giants, have opted to curb their political donations in the wake of the violence.

Some have cut donations to specific Republican politicians, while others have suspended political funding altogether.

Either way, the moves threaten to throttle funding to the Republican Party just days before it loses power.

Here’s a rundown of some of the main US companies to take action:

Read more: Billionaire Las Vegas casino baron and Trump donor Sheldon Adelson dead at 87

Turning off the Trump tap