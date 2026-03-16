Triton Partners Successfully Closes Fund 6 at €5.5 Billion Target

Triton Partners today announces the successful close of its sixth flagship mid-market fund (“T6” or “the Fund”) on target at €5.5 billion, the largest fund to date for Triton. The Fund has raised capital from new and existing investors globally, underscoring the continued confidence of Limited Partners in Triton’s European mid-market strategy and the Firm’s ability to build better businesses.

Triton’s Mid-Market buyout (TMM) strategy focuses on its core sectors of industrial technology, business services and healthcare. As a responsible owner of choice, T6 will invest where its market and investment insights provide an edge, positioning the firm to capitalise on attractive opportunities, supported by the Accelerator Unit, Europe’s largest value creation team.

T6 seeks to maintain the strong performance of previous funds, all having achieved top quartile returns. Reflecting this consistent track record, Triton was recently named as one of three European managers in the HEC global universe of top twenty performing private equity firms.1

Triton continues to see opportunities to drive transformational change and deliver growth in European businesses. T6 has to date invested €900 million of capital across three platform investments – Hanab, Keenfinity and MacGregor – corporate carve outs in Triton’s core sectors.

Peder Prahl, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Triton Partners, comments:

“The close of T6 begins another important chapter for our TMM strategy and for Triton as a firm. With our focus on European mid-market services, industrial tech and healthcare businesses, we will continue to proactively source attractive investment opportunities where we can build and grow market leading businesses. We will remain disciplined as we continue to invest T6.

“We are grateful for the confidence our investors have shown in our mid-market strategy and team. We are well positioned to continue to invest with and capture the long-term structural growth tailwinds we see in Europe and across the globe. In an evolving private equity market that again prioritises investment returns and alpha generation capabilities, we are pleased with investors’ confidence in us and T6, as well as our adjacent Lower Mid-Market Private Equity (TSM) and Opportunistic Credit (TDO) strategies.”

About Triton Partners

Founded in 1997 and owned by its partners, Triton Partners is a leading European mid-market sector specialist investor. Triton Partners focuses on investing in businesses that provide mission critical goods and services in its three core sectors of Business Services, Industrial Tech and Healthcare.

Triton Partners has over 150 investment professionals and value creation experts across eleven offices and invests through three complementary strategies: Mid-Market Private Equity (TMM), Lower Mid-Market Private Equity (TSM) and Opportunistic Credit (TDO).

For more information, visit: www.triton-partners.com

1 HEC-Dow Jones Large Buyout Performance Ranking 2025

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260316427371/en/

Contact

Triton Partners

Email: media@triton-partners.com

Abstract

Triton Partners today announces the successful close of its sixth flagship mid-market fund (“T6” or “the Fund”) on target at €5.5 billion.

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