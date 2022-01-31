Trio of 304mph Bugatti hypercars delivered to London￼￼

The H.R. Owen Bugatti dealership in Mayfair, central London has amassed an incredible collection of record-breaking hypercars.

Before being delivered to their very fortunate owners, the three Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ models were gathered together for photographs.

Bugatti will build just 30 examples of the ultimate Chiron. The three cars thus account for 10 percent of the entire production run.

A triple threat

Revealed in 2019, the Chiron Super Sport 300+ became the first series production car to break the 300mph barrier. Driven by Bugatti test driver Andy Wallace at the Volkswagen Group’s Ehra Lessien facility in Germany, the Super Sport reached a top speed of 304.773mph – blasting it into the record books. The celebratory run of 30 cars was announced shortly afterwards.

Powering the Super Sport 300+ is an upgraded version of the mighty 8.0-litre W16 engine. Larger turbochargers, reinforced pistons and a more efficient oil cooler lift total output to 1,578hp, an increase of 99hp over the ‘standard’ Chiron.

To enable the incredible top speed, Bugatti made numerous detail changes to the car’s bodywork. These included replacing the electronically controlled rear wing with a more aerodynamic ‘longtail’ design.

Sold-out superstar

The Chiron Super Sport 300+ also has bespoke bumpers, vertical exhaust pipes and a rear diffuser that is 32 percent larger. Longer gear ratios were needed for the transmission to reach the ultimate top speed.

Each example of the €3.5 million (£2.95 million) Super Sport 300+ is finished in black carbon fibre with Jet Orange body stripes. Special ‘Nocturne’ magnesium alloy wheels, plus a Bugatti logo made of genuine silver with black enamel, mark this out as a special edition.

All of the planned 30 cars have already sold out, as has the Chiron’s entire production run.

