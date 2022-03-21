Tributes paid to murdered student Sabita Thanwani at London university halls

The police watchdog said a number of officers faced action.

The family of the young woman murdered at City University student flats in Clerkenwell have paid tribute to their daughter.

Sabita Thanwani, who was 19, was found with “serious neck injuries” early Saturday morning at her UNITE student accommodation, in Sebastian Street in central London.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and it is understood that a special post-mortem and formal identification is being carried out.

Her family wrote in a tribute: “Sabita Thanwani was our daughter. Our angel. Her life, that we hoped would be long, was cut tragically short.

“She was ripped away from those who loved her so very dearly; her mum, dad, brother, grandparents, extended family and friends.

“Sabita was the most caring and loving person we have ever known. She inspired us every day of her precious 19 years of life. Her mission was to help everyone. She was studying psychology at City University to make this happen.

“Her whole life was ahead of her, a life where her radiant smile and incredible heart could only spread warmth and kindness.”

“We can only pray that lessons will be learnt and that somehow, there will come a day when girls and women are safe”, they added.

According to reports from the Telegraph, Thanwani’s boyfriend was arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder and assault on police.

Flowers have been left at the doorway of the student halls in tribute to the psychology student.