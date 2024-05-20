Trevor Steven: Pep Guardiola has joined Sir Alex Ferguson in a league of their own

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – MAY 19: Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, poses for a photo with the Premier League title trophy following the team’s victory in the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on May 19, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

When it comes to the greatest managers in Premier League history, two men are out there on their own: Sir Alex Ferguson and, following Manchester City’s sixth title in seven years, Pep Guardiola.

Fergie set the bar, winning 13 championships in 26 years at Manchester United, and now Guardiola is matching it. Those two are the best we have ever seen; no one else comes anywhere near.

It’s difficult to compare teams from different eras because the Premier League has evolved. It is now stronger than ever, with perhaps eight different teams who will start next season believing that they can challenge at the very top.

While so much has changed in terms of teams’ sophistication on and off the pitch, management is still about instilling a winning mindset, and Pep has established that at City just as Ferguson did at United.

Ferguson can point to the fact that he did it over a longer period of time, which is unmatched, although Guardiola is without comparison anywhere in the modern game. Carlo Ancelotti is probably the only other name in that equation.

Still, the Premier League witnessed a brilliant title race albeit not much drama on the final day after Phil Foden gave City an early two-goal lead – and one hand on the trophy – at home to West Ham United.

From then on it felt like a lost cause for nearest challengers Arsenal. They at least had the satisfaction that they did their job in beating Everton; unfortunately for them, they were up against champions with a supreme mentality.

After drawing with Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in March, City knew that they would be champions for a record fourth time in a row if they won their remaining nine Premier League champions. And guess what happened.

Aside from mentality, I think City had a superior squad. They can bring on league winners, while Arsenal bring on guys who are just happy to be in the team. Mikel Arteta’s reluctance to deviate from his favoured XI tells you everything.

What I love about Guardiola’s City is that they always find a way. They don’t necessarily trash opponents every time but they stick to their game plan and nobody starts pinging Hollywood passes.

Unfortunately, it means the Premier League has become predictable. But I think the organisers have got it 99 per cent right. Football is cyclical. When Guardiola leaves City, they will drop off. He is the man making them a sure thing.

If it weren’t for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, City would have walked to the title on several occasions. The German couldn’t have picked a tougher time to try to win the Premier League, but the German has been brilliant for the game.

Liverpool are bound to fall off now that he has left Anfield after nine years. They have a big challenge to rebuild under new boss Arne Slot, but Champions League qualification ought to be the height of their ambitions next season.

Manchester United have been shambolic, Tottenham and Chelsea should continue to improve, and Aston Villa may struggle to balance Champions League and domestic competition, so it looks like it’s down to Arsenal to stop Guardiola and City again.

Pep Guardiola is the only manager to rival Sir Alex Ferguson’s record in the Premier League

Southgate’s case for the defence

Gareth Southgate names his squad for Euro 2024 on Tuesday and my biggest concern is the defence. With Luke Shaw yet to return from injury, England look very light at left-back. I’m not a fan of Ben Chilwell who has made errors in recent games, which means Kieran Trippier may have to switch flanks to fill in.

Southgate looks unlikely to ditch Harry Maguire so close to the Euros but this must be his last tournament. Everton’s Jarrad Brathwaite, as a left-footed centre-back, is the natural replacement and should be in the set-up by the start of next season if not before.

Trevor Steven is a former England footballer who played at two World Cups and two European Championships. @TrevorSteven63.