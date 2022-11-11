Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Treat them to a winter sun getaway

By:

Take your loved ones to a sunshine paradise in the turquoise lagoons of the Maldives. COLOURS OF OBLU is the ideal destination for a tropical island holiday in four easily accessible resorts located in the North Malé Atoll, all with comprehensive holiday plans for a relaxed stay this winter.

You and your guests can make the most of the lush surroundings and rich flavours at the five-star contemporary resort OBLU SELECT Sangeli: expect a chilled-out atmosphere, chats with friendly locals and a variety of dine-around options. Avid explorers, snorkellers and divers will love OBLU NATURE Helengeli, for its colourful natural reef and vivid marine life. COLOURS OF OBLU’s newest four-star addition OBLU Xperience Ailafushi offers families and groups carefree times and a buzzing party vibe, while the new adults’ exclusive five-star OBLU SELECT Lobigili, with its nature-inspired design and secluded, castaway feel, is perfect for an intimate escape — it also offers a range of water sports and activities, alongside romantic sunset cruises and soothing spa treatments.

Book a stay at coloursofoblu.com/special-offers

