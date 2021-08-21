Treasury refuses to bankroll Michael Gove’s single government login proposal

Michael Gove’s plan to give every adult a single login for online interactions with the government, could be stalled by a funding dispute with the Treasury, according to reports.

The Cabinet Office’s proposed plan, dubbed “one login for Government”, would result in people logging into a single online interface to conduct a host of activities from ordering a new driving license to accessing their birth certificate and pension information.

The department hope that the move, scheduled to launch next year, would massively increase efficiency.

But the Treasury has so far refused to fund the project, arguing that the Cabinet Office must make cuts if it wishes to spend more on specific projects, according to The Telegraph.

The dispute will likely rear its head in September and October when the Treasury is set to make final decisions about department budgets in its spending review.