Travelodge’s interim chief executive Craig Bonnar secures permanent role

Travelodge has appointed Craig Bonnar as its new chief executive, six months after former boss Peter Gowers stepped down.

Bonnar took the reins as interim boss at the start of the year having previously served as Travelodge’s chief operating officer since January 2017.

Gowers resigned last November following the conclusion of a dispute with its landlords over a company voluntary arrangement, and it lost 17 hotels to rivals.

However last week the budget hotel chain announced it will open 17 new hotels this year, creating 360 new jobs across the country, as it looks to capitalise on the boom in domestic tourism this year.

In the short time I’ve been with Travelodge I have been extremely impressed by Craig’s energy, strategic insight and exceptional leadership qualities,” newly appointed chairman Martin Robinson said.

“He has led us through a critical period of recovery and with his in-depth knowledge as COO and passion for the brand; Craig was the natural choice to lead the business on the next leg of its journey.”

Bonnar added: “I take on this new role with great ambition for the Group and I am looking forward to working with the leadership team to build upon the brand’s strong foundation with Travelodge being well positioned to benefit from recovery as restrictions are lifted and demand builds.”

He said his immediate priorities are on reopening all hotels and resume full trading.