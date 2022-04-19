Travelex recruits BrickVest boss Richard Wazacz as new CEO

Foreign exchange firm Travelex has appointed Richard Wazacz as new CEO, who pledged to further modernise the business.

The London-based firm said Wazacz would step into the role on 4 July 2022, joining from online property marketplace Brickvest.

After a two year stint as CEO of Bickvest, Wazacz will be succeeding Donald Muir, who has been Travelex CEO since August 2020. Muir will remain a board member of Travelex as a non-executive director.