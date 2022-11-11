Travel sector calls on Chancellor to ensure industry’s recovery in next week’s Budget

The travel sector has called on Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to ensure the industry can “recover and thrive” as the UK gets ready for next week’s Autumn Statement. (Photo/Unsplash)

The travel sector has called on Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to ensure the industry can “recover and thrive” as the UK gets ready for next week’s Autumn Statement.

“Getting the right tax and policy framework would see travel businesses continue to build on a decent summer, paving the way for strong recovery, which would support jobs, contributions to the Exchequer and the UK’s wider economic recovery,” Mark Tanzer, chief executive of trade body ABTA, said today.

According to the trade body, removing financial support such as the energy bill relief scheme too early could further hinder the travel industry – whose recovery is already lagging behind that of other sectors.

To harness the travel industry’s growth, ABTA – alongside trade association UKinbound – called on the government to freeze the air passenger duty (APD) throughout this parliamentary term.

Added to both inbound and outbound plane tickets, the APD varies between £13 and £554, depending on distance.

“The policy asks outlined by our two associations would bring a level of stability to businesses, and directly impact their ability to push forward with growth aims and objectives,” added UKinbound’s chief executive Joss Croft.

Other requests include reintroducing duty-free shopping as well as creating a fully digitalised visa application for youth groups to reverse the decline in EU school trips to the UK.

“The economic opportunities presented by tourism are clearly evident, but the government has to act now if it wants to capitalise on them and reap the benefits for the UK economy in 2023 and beyond.”

City A.M. has approached the Treasury for comment.