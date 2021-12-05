Travel restrictions too late to halt Omicron, scientist warns

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 28: A covid testing centre sign at Heathrow Terminal 5 on November 28, 2021 in London, England. Following the discovery of a new Covid-19 variant, whose mutations suggest greater transmissibility than previous virus strains, the United Kingdom imposed new restrictions on arriving travelers. From 04:00 today, people arriving from South Africa, Botswana, Lesostho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibi, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, and Angola will face mandatory hotel quarantine. From Tuesday, all international travelers must isolate until they return a negative PCR test, which must be taken by Day 2.

University of Edinburgh’s professor of epidemiology Mark Woolhouse has deemed the latest travel restrictions – which require passengers to take pre-departure tests to stop the spread of the latest Covid variant – as “a case of shutting the stable door after the horse has bolted.”

Speaking on BBC’s Andrew Marr this morning, Woolhouse – who is a member of the UK Government’s Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (Spi-M) – said the rules had come “too late” to effectively stop a wave of the Omicron variant from potentially hitting the country.

Woolhouse warned that, despite numbers being relatively low, the new variant – which was first discovered at the end of November by South African scientists – was “spreading pretty rapidly”, potentially replacing Delta around the world.

The government’s decision to have pre-departure testing was initially lambasted by the tourism and travelling industries, which last week harshly criticised the re-introduction of mandatory PCR tests for those arriving in the country.

Commenting on the latest restrictions, the Business Travel Association (BTA) said today they were delivering a “hammer blow to the business travel industry.”

“Public safety is a priority, but businesses will fail, travellers will be stranded and livelihoods devastated by the lack of coherent plans from the government,” said BTA’s boss Clive Wratten.