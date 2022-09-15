Trainline ticket sales boom as travel app focuses on international expansion

Trainline said group net ticket sales rocket as the travel firm makes a steady post-pandemic recovery, as it focuses on international expansion amid UK train strike disruption.

The online ticketing platform said in its half year results that group net ticket sales grew 116 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to £2.2bn, 17 per cent higher than pre-COVID levels.

The recovery in net ticket sales over the year helped group revenue grow 112 per cent year on year to £165m, 28 per cent higher than before the pandemic.

The UK industry passenger volume peaked at 95 per cent of pre-COVID levels in August, and a higher adoption of etickets.

International Consumer revenue hit £24m, which 118 per cent higher than full year 2020 figures.

Later this month, the company will launch ticket sales options with new Spanish high-speed rail operator Iryo.

“Our strong performance in the first half was led by International Consumer, where new product launches and brand campaigns are helping drive increased awareness of Trainline and record levels of customer acquisition in France and Italy,” Trainline chief Jody Ford said. “The strong return of tourists travelling around Europe by train this summer, particularly from the US, further supported growth.”

The company confirmed revenue expectations for growth in the coming year for between 22 per cent and 31 per cent.