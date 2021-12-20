Train services from south Wales return to London

Train services connecting Wales and London have restarted from this morning.

An additional 18 train services connecting south Wales and London have returned this morning after being cut because of the pandemic.

According to Jess Morden, Labour MP for Newport East, the return of services connecting Wales with the capital was “really important.”

“We’re seeing more people now using the trains again and it’s really important in terms of climate change and decarbonisation,” she told the BBC.

Great Western Railway has also introduced an all-electric service between Cardiff and the capital, to provide communities with much needed “help and support”, said the BBC.

“Good rail services are key to economic recovery and to decarbonisation,” said Mark Hopwood, the operator’s managing director.

On Saturday, the railway company launched its weekend service, adding early morning departures on weekdays.