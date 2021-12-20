Train services from south Wales return to London

By:

First Group and Go Ahead Group have been awarded new contracts to run the Great Western and Southeastern rail franchises respectively with just a day to go before the existing deals run out.
Train services connecting Wales and London have restarted from this morning.

An additional 18 train services connecting south Wales and London have returned this morning after being cut because of the pandemic.

According to Jess Morden, Labour MP for Newport East, the return of services connecting Wales with the capital was “really important.”

“We’re seeing more people now using the trains again and it’s really important in terms of climate change and decarbonisation,” she told the BBC.

Great Western Railway has also introduced an all-electric service between Cardiff and the capital, to provide communities with much needed “help and support”, said the BBC.

“Good rail services are key to economic recovery and to decarbonisation,” said Mark Hopwood, the operator’s managing director.

On Saturday, the railway company launched its weekend service, adding early morning departures on weekdays.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.