Train now pay later: Tui launches first fully-funded pilot training in UK

TUI has launched its first fully-funded cadet training programme in the UK, accepting up to 30 pilots from September 2023.

Tui has launched its first fully-funded cadet training programme in the UK, accepting up to 30 aspiring pilots from September 2023.

The 19-month course will be entirely paid by the holiday group, which will later reclaim costs from pilots’ salaries for the first four years of employment.

The deducted pay will be at £32,867 post deduction, increasing in line with pilot pay scheduling agreements.

Pilot union Balpa hailed the announcement, saying it was “wholeheartedly” supporting Tui’s “active intention to broaden the backgrounds of candidates becoming professional pilots.”

“The best indicators of future ‘star aviators’ are aptitude to learn the skills required and professional determination – not access to six figure sums of money, or gender, religion, or cultural heritage,” said general secretary Martin Chalk.

The announcement comes as the German group started showing signs of post-Covid recovery, as it posted revenue of €16.5bn (£14.2bn) for the year ended 30 September.

Tui’s also returned to black for the first time since the pandemic, as it posted a positive EBIT of €409m – up from a €2bn loss last year.