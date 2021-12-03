Trafalgar Square tree can be a sign of a bright new West End future

The lighting of the Christmas tree has been a cherished tradition in Trafalgar Square since 1947 – when that first Norwegian spruce was lowered into place, a token of thanks from the Norwegian people for the support Britain gave to the country after they suffered Nazi occupation during the Second World War.

The lighting up ceremony I led with the Mayor of Olso yesterday was a very special one as it was the first in person switching on event for two years.

The ceremony was an important mark of the beginning of the Christmas season. Life is steadily returning to our restaurants, shops, galleries and exhibitions. Visitor numbers are rising. The West End – hub of the entertainment world – is getting its buzz back.

The council is doing everything it can to help that revival – putting on major arts events, like the West End LIVE, supporting continued al fresco dining where local people back it, and encouraging local traders to start up in our pop up business venues.

Of course, the omicron variant has understandably made people cautious. But I hope we can strike a balance between abiding by the latest health advice and visiting a West End which we have made as safe as possible. We’ve worked hard over the last 18 months to make our city as safe an environment as it can be with measures such as widening pavements to create extra pedestrian space, providing hand sanitisers in accessible locations across the city and publishing off-peak, quieter travel times.

The West End is important, not just to the economy of Westminster, but to the whole of the UK and beyond. Part of my civic duty as Lord Mayor of Westminster is to champion our city’s important role in our national life, and supporting the recovery of the West End as the best shopping, dining, entertainment and artistic centre in the world. All of this plays a vital role in the employment and investment in Westminster and London, throughout the UK and also internationally.

The Trafalgar Square tree is lighting the way to that recovery. I hope visitors enjoy it go on to enjoy a West End which is magical and without equal at this time of year.

Read more: Tory central London MP calls for fresh package to support the West End