Brexit one year on: the impact on the pound, FTSE and the economy
Tuesday 26 November 2019 6:03 pm

Traditional Christmas dinners 'to cost more this year'


Buying a traditional Christmas dinner could set consumers back more than usual this festive season as issues with supplies have caused prices to increase. 

High summer temperatures has reduced the number of turkey eggs ,while flooding and rain have affected the supply of vegetables including Christmas dinner staples potatoes and Brussels sprouts. 

Business consultancy firm CGA warned that supermarkets could pass the price increases on to customers. 


CGA client director for food and retail Fiona Speakman told the BBC: “From a turkey perspective, the vast majority of sales take place over Christmas, which has caused producers to move to a more profitable alternative in chicken.

“This has been compounded by bad weather impacting egg yield, meaning that turkeys are at a premium.”

The price of a Christmas ham is likely to increase this year as well, following a cull in a bid to stop the spread of African Swine Fever. The CGA said whole-pig prices rose by more than 10 per cent between March and October. 

Meanwhile, separate research from the consultancy suggested more consumers are planning to dine out over the Christmas period, with 70 per cent saying they will visit a restaurant during December, tempted by set menus and festive promotions.

Main image credit: Getty

