Traders return to NYSE floor after two months

Traders returned to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) for the first time in two months after closing due to the pandemic.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo rang the opening bell to restart in-person trading, but it was not a complete return to normal.

Read more: US stocks jump as investors welcome easing of coronavirus restrictions

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo arrives at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on the first day that traders are allowed back onto the historic floor of the exchange(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Today I ring in the start of the trading day and the return of traders to the floor of the NYSE. In the two months the floor was dark, NYers bent the curve and slowed the spread of this virus. #NewYorkTough https://t.co/sef84ZRzNK — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 26, 2020

Due to safety concerns, only a quarter of brokers will return to the floor and they will have to wear face masks and adhere to strict social distancing rules. NYSE has also urged employees not to take public transportation.

The Dow Jones jumped around two per cent on opening as investors remained optimistic about the broad restart of the economy.

The Dow Jones index was up 2.47 per cent higher. The S&P 500 rose 1.93 per cent to bring 3,000 while the Nasdaq edged up 1.39 per cent.

Medical workers check traders wearing masks as they arrive before the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

Those entering the Wall Street exchange will have their temperature taken before entering. Employees must also sign a waiver which, according to the Wall Street Journal, is for people working on the floor to show they’ve been made aware that returning to work could lead to “contracting Covid-19, respiratory failure, death, and transmitting Covid-19 to family or household members and others who may also suffer these effects.”

(Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

Get the news as it happens by following City A.M. on Twitter.