Traders return to NYSE floor after two months

Traders returned to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) for the first time in two months after closing due to the pandemic.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo rang the opening bell to restart in-person trading, but it was not a complete return to normal.
Due to safety concerns, only a quarter of brokers will return to the floor and they will have to wear face masks and adhere to strict social distancing rules. NYSE has also urged employees not to take public transportation.
The Dow Jones jumped around two per cent on opening as investors remained optimistic about the broad restart of the economy.
The Dow Jones index was up 2.47 per cent higher. The S&P 500 rose 1.93 per cent to bring 3,000 while the Nasdaq edged up 1.39 per cent.
Those entering the Wall Street exchange will have their temperature taken before entering. Employees must also sign a waiver which, according to the Wall Street Journal, is for people working on the floor to show they’ve been made aware that returning to work could lead to “contracting Covid-19, respiratory failure, death, and transmitting Covid-19 to family or household members and others who may also suffer these effects.”
