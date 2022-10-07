Trade minister Conor Burns has whip suspended over claims of ‘ inappropriate behaviour’

Conor Burns

The Conservatives have suspended the whip for Trade Minister Conor Burns MP over claims of “inappropriate behaviour” at the Party conference this week.

A Whips’ Office spokesman told City A.M.:“We have suspended the Whip pending investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour earlier this week.

“We take all such allegations extremely seriously. The Prime Minister has been clear that the highest standards in public life must be upheld.”

A Number 10 Spokesperson told City A.M: “The Prime Minister took direct action on being informed of this allegation and is clear that all ministers should maintain the high standards of behaviour – as the public rightly expects.”

According to The Sun, Burns has agreed to “fully cooperate with the investigation and looks forward to clearing his name.”

Burns has been asked for comment.

The 50-year-old was first elected in 2010 and nabbed his role at the trade department last month.

He previously held a junior Northern Ireland brief, which followed a stint on the backbenches.

Burns resigned from another trade role in May 2020 after an investigation found he had made ‘veiled threats’ to a member of the public involved in a financial dispute with his father.