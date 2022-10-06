Dorries: Truss ‘deserting the centre ground’ with ‘unconservative’ benefit cuts

Nadine Dorries

Nadine Dorries has accused Liz Truss of “lurching to the right and deserting the centre ground” allowing Labour leader Keir Starmer to “place his flag on”.

The former culture secretary who supported Truss in her leadership bid and was a staunch supporter of Boris Johnson, said the government’s policies were “cruel” in a time of hardship.

In a stark warning to Number 10 amid a growing civil war within the party, Dorries said the government had abandoned the centre-ground and would lose an election by a landslide.

She told the Times, “I understand that we need to rocket-booster growth, but you don’t do that by throwing the baby out with the bathwater.”

“You don’t win elections by lurching to the right and deserting the centre ground for Keir Starmer to place his flag on.”

She warned “if we continue down this path, we absolutely will be facing a…wipeout. I’m sure she’s listened and will stop and rethink.

Dorries made her remarks as senior Tories including Suella Braverman, Penny Mordaunt, Michael Gove and Grant Shapps have vocally criticised Truss especially on benefits.

The Johnson ally also criticised Truss for scrapping many of the former PM’s policies, in particular that “benefits should rise with inflation”.

“It would be cruel, unjust and fundamentally unconcervative”.