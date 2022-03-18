Toyota halts operations at factories after earthquake

(Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)

Toyota Motor Corp is to suspend operations on several lines at almost a dozen factories next week, after an earthquake off the coast of Japan this week.

The car maker has said it will halt operations on 18 lines at 11 domestic factories next week, for around three days.

It has suffered a parts shortage after suppliers were impacted by the magnitude 7.3 earthquake this week.

The firm did not provide an estimate for lost production in its statement, Reuters news agency reported.

Elsewhere, Nissan paused production at a factory in Iwaki in Fukushima but said there had been no damage to production or injuries.