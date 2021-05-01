Tower Hamlets faces surge testing following discovery of Brazil and South African variants

Surge testing will take place in Tower Hamlets from tomorrow after variants first discovered in South Africa and Brazil were found in the borough.

All the confirmed cases are self-isolating and there are no links between these cases and the cluster of cases recently identified in South London.

The Department for Health and Social Care has urged everybody aged 11 years and over who resides, works or is educated in Tower Hamlets to take a Covid-19 PCR test when invited, whether they are showing symptoms or not.

Enhanced contact tracing will be used for individuals testing positive with a variant of concern, contact tracers will look back over an extended period in order to determine the route of transmission.