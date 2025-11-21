Tottenham sign hair transplant partner Elithair to tackle lack of cover up top

Elithair is Tottenham's new Official Hair Treatment Partner

Tottenham Hotspur fans who have torn their hair out watching the club have been offered a solution after Spurs partnered with hair transplant clinic Elithair.

Elithair has taken the hitherto unheralded title of Official Hair Treatment Partner, joining a roster of Tottenham sponsors that includes insurance giant AIA, kit maker Nike, crypto exchange Kraken and recent signing Sports Illustrated.

The company was founded in Turkey and now boasts 13 clinics in several countries, including two in the UK and sites in the US and Dubai.

“We are proud to partner with Elithair, a brand that has demonstrated undisputed global leadership in its field,” said Tottenham’s chief revenue officer Ryan Norys.

“As the world’s largest hair transplant clinic, we could not have chosen a better partner than Elithair to engage our fanbase through a mission to inspire self-confidence and offer globally recognised clinical treatment practices.”

Sport has long been fertile marketing ground for hair loss treatments, with Wayne Rooney a vocal advocate and his former teammate Ryan Giggs co-owning the MHR Clinic chain with ex-England cricket captain Michael Vaughan.

‘Premier League level’ hair transplants

Tottenham eschewed sponsorship traditions and left players and coaches – follically challenged or otherwise – out of the partnership announcement, instead launching with a short film featuring a Spurs-supporting father and son.

It comes ahead of Spurs’ trip to neighbours and rivals Arsenal in the north London derby on Sunday.

“Partnering with an iconic Premier League club like Tottenham Hotspur is a monumental step for Elithair,” said Elithair co-founder Dr Abdulaziz Balwi.

“It demonstrates the trust and authority we have built through our world-class expertise and international facilities in Istanbul, the United Kingdom, Germany and Dubai.

“This collaboration allows us to bring the same level of commitment and excellence seen at a Premier League level to every patient in the UK.”

Elithair’s flagship site in Istanbul boasts 13 floors, 65 operating theatres and a dedicated hotel. The company says it has carried out 150,000 successful hair transplants since 2013.