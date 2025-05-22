Tottenham reveal plans for Europa League trophy parade on Friday

Tottenham Hotspur will parade the Europa League trophy in front of fans on Friday

Tottenham Hotspur will celebrate their Europa League triumph with a trophy parade on the streets of north London on Friday night.

The open-top bus parade is set to start on Fore Street in the Edmonton Green region around 5.30pm, before travelling down High Road past the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The parade will conclude in the stadium’s service yard on Northumberland Park and is expected to last between 60 and 90 minutes, the club said.

A staging area will be erected outside the stadium on Paxton Terrace for the players and coaching staff to present the trophy to fans.

Tottenham won the Europa League with a 1-0 victory over Manchester United in Bilbao on Wednesday night.

Brennan Johnson’s first-half goal gave Ange Postecoglou’s side their first trophy for 17 years.

Tottenham look forward to ‘massive parade’

The Spurs boss is the first head coach to lead the club to European success in 41 years. He teased a “massive parade” during his press conference following the win.

“What I do know is, I’ll go back to my hotel room, get my family and friends together, open up a nice bottle of scotch, have a couple of quiet ones, get ready for a massive parade on Friday,” Postecoglou said.

Tottenham previously celebrated their 1991 FA Cup final victory over Nottingham Forest with a parade around the club’s old White Hart Lane stadium.

The win last night comes with a Champions League qualification and a likely financial uplift of around £125m.

Prize money and matchday revenue from their successful Europa League campaign is estimated to be worth £69.7m, whilst participation in the Champions League alone comes with an additional £15.6m.

Tottenham are next in action on Sunday, when they are playing Brighton in the final matchday of the 2024-25 Premier League season. Spurs are currently 17th in the table.