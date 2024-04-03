Tottenham Hotspur for sale: Club confirm talks with would-be investors over stake

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 31: Tottenham Hotspur Chairman Daniel Levy during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 31, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur say they are “in discussions with prospective investors” over a sale of some of the club in a move that could value it at more than £2bn.

Spurs chairman and part-owner Daniel Levy has previously said they would consider offloading some shares but the club have now confirmed for the first time that talks have taken place with potential buyers.

In their financial results for 2022-23, published today, Tottenham said they needed fresh investment to ensure further improvement and growth.

“To capitalise on our long-term potential, to continue to invest in the teams and undertake future capital projects, the club requires a significant increase in its equity base,” Levy said.

“The board and its advisors, Rothschild & Co, are in discussions with prospective investors. Any recommended investment proposal would require the support of the club’s shareholders.”

Qatar Sports Investments, which owns Paris Saint-Germain, has previously shown interest in buying a minority stake in Spurs.

It is understood to have held talks with Levy – Tottenham deny this – but is not believed to have taken its interest any further since early 2023.

The US looks a more likely source of investment for Spurs, who have strengthened ties with American sport by hosting NFL matches and a new Formula 1 karting facility.

Wealth publication Forbes last year estimated Tottenham’s value to be $2.8bn (£2.2bn), while Sportico has valued them even higher.

Tottenham owed £851.2m as of June 2023 in large part due to the construction of their new stadium. Net debt increased by more than £50m to £677.4m.

Participation in the Champions League helped the club to achieve record revenue of £549.6m and grow operating profit to £138.7m.

But losses worsened to £86.8m, which the club attributed to “significant and continued investment in the playing squad”.

Players signed during that period included Richarlison, Cristian Romero and Yves Bissouma. It does not include proceeds from the sale of Harry Kane, which came in 2023-24.