Tottenham Hotspur SNUBBED by manager of Feyenoord

ROME, ITALY – APRIL 20: Arne Slot, Head Coach of Feyenoord, looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal Second Leg match between AS Roma and Feyenoord at Stadio Olimpico on April 20, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur have been snubbed by the manager of Feyenoord as the club look to find a new permanent boss.

Spurs sacked Antonio Conte in March and have since replaced the Italian with two interim managers – Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason.

The north London club are on the lookout and have been linked with a number of managers including Luis Enrique, Julian Nagelsmann and even Brendan Rodgers.

But favourite to become Tottenham boss over the last week as been Feyenoord boss Arne Slot.

The Dutchman has, however, ruled himself out of a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in an epic snub towards Spurs.

“I have been hearing a lot of rumours going around about other interest in me,” said Slot.

“Although I am thankful, my wish is to stay at Feyenoord and continue working on what we created last year.

“There is not – and there has not been – transfer conversation and yesterday’s meeting was exclusively for an extension.

“All talks with the club have always been only in that sense. Looking forward to next season with Feyenoord.”

Tottenham are currently eighth in the Premier League and have a fight on their hands with Aston Villa if they’re to secure European football next season.

Spurs travel to Elland Road on the final day of the Premier League season knowing a win could not only aid their hopes in climbing the table but also potentially relegate opponents Leeds United.