The biggest race in British horse racing takes place this weekend with the Grand National as 34 horses tackle the 4 miles and 2 ½ furlong course to become champion of the prestigious race.

The Grand National free bet offers from the country’s top bookmakers are almost as big as the race. We are taking a look at Tote’s offer, which allows new customers to the platform to claim up to £20 in free bets when they bet just £5.

In preparation for this year’s Grand National, popular horse racing bookmaker Tote is offering an exciting deal for first-time sign-ups to help make the most of the event. Register with the site for the chance to receive £20 in bonuses when you place a first bet of just £5.

Once registered, simply make your first deposit and place a minimum bet of £5 across sports or racing markets. Wait for your bet to settle in order to receive your rewards within 48 hours. This will be issued as £10 Tote Credit, a £5 Sports Free Bet, and 50 Free Spins on Big Bass Bonanza to use within 7 days!

How To Claim the Tote Grand National Offer

Ready to claim your Grand National free bets from Tote ahead of the race? Simply follow our step-by-step guide below!

Click the link here to take advantage of the Tote Grand National free bets offer. Head to the sign-up page and register your details to create an account. Your details will include your full name, email address, date of birth, and phone number. Create your login details for the site; this will need to be a username and password. Verify your details by clicking the link sent to your email address. Log into your account and make your first deposit. Place your first bet of £5 on any sports or racing market and wait for this to settle. Receive your rewards within 48 hours.

Noteworthy Tote Grand National Terms and Conditions

When claiming any Grand National betting offers, you should check the terms and conditions that may apply to your promotion to ensure you are eligible to benefit.

Look for any rollover or wagering requirements that may be attached if the Grand Nation free bets offer you are claiming includes free spins. Also, check for any expiration dates that may apply to your free bets or spins; this is usually 7 days from them being credited to your account.

There can often be a minimum deposit and odds required in order to place a qualifying bet. Ensure you check and meet any deposit amounts to qualify for the offer, as well as placing bets on odds that are correct or greater than what is required.

Reasons to use Tote for Grand National

Tote has quickly become one of the most popular destinations for those looking for a top horse racing betting site. With such a great selection of betting markets and a range of different betting options, including a plethora of tote bets, it provides a bit of everything to suit most bettors’ preferences. The site is really user-friendly and fully compatible with mobile devices, allowing you to place and check bets from anywhere. It accepts a wide range of recognised and secure payment methods that support fast deposits and quick withdrawals while being the home of a highly recommended customer support team on hand to assist 24/7.

Grand National 2025 Schedule

The Grand National is a three-day racing event held at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool. It begins on Thursday, April 3rd, and ends on Saturday, April 5th.

Featuring seven races each day, it is full of some of the biggest and best in the business, as everyone anticipates the Grand National race itself, taking place on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Thursday 3rd April – Opening Day

Gates Open: 11 am

First Race: 1:45 pm

Last Race: 5:15 pm

Friday 4th April – Ladies Day

Gates Open: 10:30 am

First Race: 1:45 pm

Last Race: 5:15 pm

Saturday 5th April – Grand National Day

Gates Open: 10 am

First Race: 1:20 pm

Grand National Race: 4 pm

Last Race: 5:35 pm

Responsible Gambling

When placing bets on any sporting event, it is important to make sure that you are doing so at a licensed and reputable site with a license from the United Kingdom Gambling Commission (UKGC). It is also important to stay aware of your online betting habits and practice responsible gambling wherever possible. Make use of the various responsible gambling resources available at bookmakers, including deposit limits and time outs, and set a budget that you can afford and stick to. For further information or support regarding online gambling, you can reach out to GamCare or GambleAware.

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What’s Tote Betting?

Tote betting is a pool-based system in which all stakes are combined, and winnings are distributed based on the pool’s total size and the number of winning bets.

How does a Tote Grand National Free Bet work?

New customers who register with the platform for the very first time can receive up to £20 worth of bonuses when they place a qualifying £5 bet.

Can existing customers claim the Tote free bet offer?

This specific offer for Grand National free bets for Tote is exclusively for new customers.

